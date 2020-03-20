Last resort GoFundMe to prevent closure of historic Tipperary building next week amid coronavirus

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save a Clonmel theatre which has hosted some of County Tipperary’s finest productions.

St. Mary’s Choral Society in Clonmel is urging the public to rally behind its campaign to keep the White Memorial Theatre open.

The White Memorial Theatre’s insurance and other running costs are due next Tuesday, March 24, and St. Mary’s Choral Society has set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising €5,000 to ward off its closure.

“We have absolutely no money to pay,” says a St. Mary’s Choral Society committee spokesperson.

“We have been struggling for quite some time to keep the doors of the White Memorial Theatre open. We rely heavily on any income that we receive from our shows and groups that rent our theatre to pay our insurance, electricity and heating costs to name but a few.”

Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, which has already claimed the lives of three people in Ireland, St. Mary’s Choral Society had no other option but to postpone its upcoming production of The Full Monty and cancel all other local events that were due to take place in the theatre in the coming weeks.

“We know that this is an incredibly difficult and stressful time for many in our town and our county and that’s what makes this plea even more challenging for us. We have tried every avenue possible and reached out to people in the hope that we would get some financial assistance, but unfortunately we have not been successful. We have begged our insurance company to give us some leeway but again to no avail,” the committee spokesperson continues.

“Our insurance company has advised that if we do not pay on time we may not be insured again, which would confirm our worst fear – the permanent closure of one of Clonmel’s oldest buildings that has brought so much joy, music and laughter to the people of the town and its surrounding areas.

“We, the committee, are at our wits end trying to figure out what to do to keep the doors open and have come to a dead end. We know this is a trying time for all and we feel humiliated to have to ask for financial help when we know there are so many struggling. But if you can donate anything at all we would be beyond grateful and relieved.”

Donate on GoFundMe.