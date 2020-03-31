Gardaí investigating Tipperary criminal damage by fire

Gardaí in Clonmel, County Tipperary, are investigating criminal damage by fire.

The incident happened at Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, at approximately 4.30am on Saturday last.

During the incident, three cars that were parked outside a house in Bianconi Drive were set alight. No injuries were sustained to anybody and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or any road user with video footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.