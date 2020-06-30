Report on a review of parking arrangements in this Tipperary town due shortly

A report on a review of parking arrangements in Clonmel is due to come before members at next month’s meeting.

Cllr Michael Murphy asked if there was any update after he called for the review back in December.

He said that he believes members can make “revenue neutral” changes to the tariffs around the town.

District administrator, Michael Moroney, said the parking review is ongoing and was delayed due to Covid-19.

He added that the item will be on the agenda for the July meeting.