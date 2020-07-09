REVEALED: Number of staff assaulted at South Tipperary General Hospital since 2019

Sixty-two assaults took place on HSE and agency staff at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel over a 17-month period.

Figures obtained by TipperaryLive.ie under the Freedom of Information Act note a total of 44 assaults (30 on HSE and 14 on agency staff) at the Clonmel hospital in 2019 and a further 18 assaults (14 on HSE and four on agency staff) from January 1 to May 28 this year.

During the 17-month period, there were 37 physical assaults on staff, six incidents of intimidating/threatening behaviour, nine cases of verbal assault, seven cases of unintentional aggressive behaviour, two cases of sexual harassment and one case of non-compliance, obstructive or rude behaviour.

The patient was the attacker on 56 occasions, with a family member and staff member the attacker on three occasions respectively.

Of the staff members attacked, 22 were nurses, 29 were healthcare assistants, three were medical and support staff respectively, two were students and security workers respectively, and one worked in administration.

Resulting from the attacks, there were near misses on nine occasions, 23 non-injuries, 24 injuries not requiring first aid, three injuries requiring first aid and three injuries requiring medical treatment.

Specific to the emergency department, there were verbal, physical or violent attacks in 2019 on three nurses and one on medical and support staff respectively.

As a result of the attacks, there were a total of 263 sick days taken by staff in 2019 and 123 for the period January 1 to May 28 this year.

There were no Covid-19 related assaults during the stated period of time.

“Regarding this matter, South Tipperary General Hospital has followed all the relevant procedures in relation to the reporting and management of such incidents,” a spokesperson for South Tipperary General Hospital said.