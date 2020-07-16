Tipperary gardaí taking on 48-hour challenge for two worthy causes

Tipperary gardaí are raising funds for two worthy causes this month.

More than 70 Clonmel Garda District staff members will take part in a cycle, run or walk in aid of Fethard two-year-old Heidi Griffin, who has a form of cerebral palsy known as spastic diplegia and is unable to walk independently.

The youngest daughter of Pamela and Tom Griffin, Heidi was due to have selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery at St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri last April, but it was postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The family had raised more than €60,000 through fundraising initiatives including an auction, a GoFundMe and a tractor run to fund the operation.

Gardaí are also raising funds for voluntary Clonmel organisation C-Saw, a free service that works to reduce the number of suicides in Tipperary by raising awareness, educating the community, and providing support to those in need and bereaved by suicide. C-Saw’s services are provided by trained volunteers at 24 William Street.

A GoFundMe has been launched by gardaí with a goal of raising €3,000 for the two causes.

The event, which will cover 3,000km, will commence at 7am July 24 and will run until 7am on July 26. Speaking to TipperaryLive.ie, Inspector David Buckley says six cyclists will cycle over 200km across the Clonmel Garda District on July 24 and another six on July 25. The route is yet to be fully decided, but it is likely to encompass Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Fethard, Kilsheelan and Mullinahone.

He says eight runners will also complete half marathons on July 24 and another eight on July 25. The runners will start off at Clonmel Garda Station, taking in areas of the town including O’Connell Street, Irishtown, the N24 bypass, Ferryhouse and Coleville Road. “Staff will be doing some activity, whether it be cycling, jogging or walking, continuously for 48 hours,” Inspector Buckley adds.

The public can support the fundraiser by donating on the Clonmel Gardaí Challenge GoFundMe page. The latest details can also be found on the An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page.