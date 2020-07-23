URGENT APPEAL: Whopping National Lottery prize sold in Tipperary remains unclaimed

The National Lottery has called on players in Clonmel, County Tipperary to check their Lotto tickets as a €70,725 prize from February 8 remains unclaimed.

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The winning ticket holder now has just over two weeks to claim their prize ahead of the August 10 deadline. Usually, National Lottery players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize but in light of the Covid-19 public health crisis, the prize claim deadline was temporarily extended to 181 days following a change to the National Lottery licence. This change was approved by the National Lottery regulator for all those who won prizes from January 9 until July 5.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on February 8 were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 03.