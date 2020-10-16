Public lights funding approved for popular Tipperary walkway

Funding has been approved for public lights on a popular Clonmel, Tipperary cycle and walkway.

Tipperary County Council has received funding to install 42 public lights on the footpath and cycle lane between the Cahir Road Roundabout and the Heywood Road on the Clonmel bypass.

Funding has been received from the Active Travel Allocations, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The contract for the works, which will commence on the 1.5km stretch this month, has been awarded to SSE Airtricity. The installation phase is expected to take six weeks. The total cost of the public lights is €165,000.

Welcoming the news, Clonmel’s Cllr Michael Murphy said: “It’s an excellent outdoor amenity. Unfortunately it has been underutilised during the winter months due to a safety issue arising from the lack of public lighting. That will now change.”