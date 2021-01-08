Disruption to water supply for Tipperary residents next Wednesday

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to advise customers that essential connection works may cause supply disruption to some customers in the Clonmel area from 10am to 9pm on Wednesday, January 13.

The works to facilitate a connection for a new healthcare facility may affect supply to the following areas: Glenconnor Road, Western Road, Gortmalogue, Ring Road, Cashel Road, Gurtnafleur and surrounding areas in Clonmel.

Irish Water asset operations lead for Tipperary, Duane O'Brien, explained: “These works are necessary in order to provide a priority connection to a new HSE healthcare facility in the area. Our crews will endeavour to restore supply to customers as quickly as possible. We would like to thank customers who are affected by water outages as a result of this essential work for their patience and cooperation."