Volunteers needed for Irish Cancer Society's Tipperary shop

The Irish Cancer Society is seeking volunteers for its charity shop in Clonmel, County Tipperary when shops reopen.

Volunteers will need to have some time to volunteer midweek and there is also a possibility of some Saturday shifts.

"Due to current public health advise, those who are in the very high risk categories in relation to Covid-19 including those 70 and over are advised not to volunteer in the shops until guidance changes," an Irish Cancer Society spokesperson said.

Those who are interested in volunteering can email volunteer coordinator Mary Quinn at volunteer@irishcancer.ie.