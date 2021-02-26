Tipperary councillor calls for domestic abuse leaflets to be made available in public places

Leaflets on dealing with domestic abuse should be made available in public places such as post offices across Tipperary.

The call was made by Cllr Siobhán Ambrose and Tipperary IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh at a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.

Tipperary Garda Division’s Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that there was an 11% increase in domestic abuse incidents in the county for January 2021 compared to a year prior.

These incidents can range from domestic violence to breach of a safety order.

“It may be a more comfortable environment for people to pick them up discretely for people in that situation. They are living in fear and it may be easier for them if they are available in these public settings,” Ms Walsh said.

Chief Supt Smart agreed that putting information in public settings would be useful.

“If people are living with domestic violence, they are afraid to be looking at these things online because people might be checking their phones,” he said.

“Leaflets in public settings would be a safe place to access information,” he added.