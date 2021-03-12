Young man who ‘seriously assaulted’ sergeant at Tipperary garda station avoids jail

A 22-year-old man who assaulted a garda sergeant and caused criminal damage to a station cell has avoided jail.

Dean Kenny of 23 Abbeyview Road, Fethard was before Clonmel District Court on assault, criminal damage and public order charges.

The defendant was charged with damaging a cell door, walls and mattress at Clonmel Garda Station on May 20, 2020.

He was also charged with assaulting a sergeant at the station and for being intoxicated in a public place at Queen Street on that date.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant has 25 previous convictions, the majority of which were for public order offences.

‘SERIOUS ASSAULT’

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had been apprehended by gardaí that night.

He said it was a “serious assault” and that his client shouldn’t have done it, and that his client has apologised for his actions.

The solicitor said his client had a large cut to his right arm and that the bandage was on it when he was placed in the cell, which was where the blood came from.

Mr Leahy added that compensation has been paid in full for the criminal damage to the cell.

Judge Terence Finn imposed six months of imprisonment, suspended on a Section 99 bond for a period of two years for the garda station incidents, and a fine of €300 for the public order charge.