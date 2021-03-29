Tipp Fire Services turns to Nano Plasma technology

With global research increasingly highlighting the airborne transmission of COVID-19, a sharp focus on air hygiene in shared indoor spaces is vital as Ireland edges towards next phases. Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service is leading the way by introducing the medical grade Novaerus air dis-infection device at its Hydra Command Development Suite on Heywood Road, Clonmel, in tandem with other essential safety measures. Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service are using the Novaerus NV200 and NV800 devices for all command development courses run at the Hydra Suite.

The Irish-made medical grade Novaerus devices use patented ‘NanoStrike’ plasma technology that has been proven to kill 99.99% of the Ms2 Corona surrogate virus as well as all airborne viruses and bacteria including mumps, measles, and flu, all year round. It is used in 65 countries worldwide, supporting industries with additional frontline protection, to continue to operate safely.

Martin Moore, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Tipperary Fire and Rescue said: “We’ve been working throughout the pandemic as an essential service. Training is an integral part of the Fire Service. As such we are always looking for ways to make our environment safer and using the Novaerus technology to protect our indoor air provides everyone with a healthy place to learn and work.”

Deirdre Devitt, CEO of Novaerus at McGreals, which distributes the devices in Ireland, said: “Awareness of the importance of air hygiene is one of the permanent legacies of COVID-19. When anybody talks, coughs, sneezes, or even breathes indoors, tiny particles are transmitted that float in the air and can infect anyone who breathes them in. The Novaerus NanoStrike technology kills and deactivates those particles at DNA level.”

“Prioritizing everyone’s breathable air is now essential for society and business, merely opening windows is not going to be a solution for any type of indoor environment going forward. We need to do more,” she said. “By dis-infecting our indoor air and improving airflow, we can prevent transmission, protect people and their breathable air, and get back open in a safe way,” concludes Deirdre.