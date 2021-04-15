Gardaí searched Tipperary blocklayer and found cannabis, Clonmel District Court told

Judge Terence Finn fined a blocklayer €250 after he pleaded guilty to cannabis possession.

Stuart Forbes of 7 Auburn Close, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court for a Section 3 simple possession of drugs offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said a garda search under the Misuse of Drugs Act found the defendant in possession of a €10 cannabis cigarette at Heywood Road, Clonmel on November 12, 2019.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant has five previous convictions, the majority for public order and one of which was for a Section 3 misuse of drugs offence dating back to 2004.