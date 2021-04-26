Tipperary gardaí found cash and cocaine during misuse of drugs search

A man pleaded guilty to possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply at a recent sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Philip O’Reilly of Brook Crescent, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court on the Section 15 offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on December 30, 2020, gardaí executed a search warrant and found €3,370 cash and cocaine.

The defendant was present at the time and co-operated with gardaí.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has 22 previous convictions, the majority of which were for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said the value of the substance was €200.

His client, 25, has four children, is in a relationship and is currently not working.

Judge Terence Finn adjourned the case until June 22 in order for a probation report to be furnished.