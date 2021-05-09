Deceptively spacious two-bedroom house at Ard Fatima, Clonmel on sale at €125,000

€125,000

54 Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, terraced residence



For Sale by Private Treaty

Overall Floor Area: 80 m²



Deceptively spacious mid-terrace single storey residence in very good decorative order throughout. The property has the benefit of an extended kitchen to the rear and a generous back garden. The accommodation comprises a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, 2nd reception room/bedroom 3, two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Ard Fatima enjoys the benefit of a very accessible location just off both the Cashel and Heywood Roads and is within easy walking distance of Clonmel town centre, St. Oliver's National School, Boston Scientific and Abbott Vascular.

This attractive home is ready for immediate occupation. The central heating is gas fired and the windows are pvc double glazed. Early viewing is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Property Features

Single storey mid-terrace residence.

Spacious accommodation throughout.

In very good decorative order.

Gas fired central heating.

PVC double glazing.

Very accessible location.

Walking distance of town centre, Boston Scientific and Abbott Vascular.

Front walled garden. Enclosed large rear garden.

All mains services.

Close to town centre and all amenities and services therein.