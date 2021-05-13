The late Tom Ambrose was a "man of the people" and a "true gentleman"

Tom Ambrose’s huge contribution to politics and education was fondly remembered by those who served alongside him during his 35 years in politics and local government at a special meeting of Clonmel Borough District on Sunday.

They gathered online at a virtual council meeting to extend condolences to Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, and her family and pay tribute to a true gentleman with a deep passion for his community and its people, who served Fianna Fáil and the county with distinction as a councillor.

The council meeting was attended by 26 of Tom Ambrose’s friends and colleagues from politics and local government including councillors and former councillors of all political colours, several past Mayors of Clonmel, TDs Mattie McGrath and Martin Browne, Senator Garret Ahearn, former TD Seamus Healy, retired managers of the former South Tipperary County Council Ned O’Connor and Ned Gleeson and Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath and Clonmel Borough District Manager Sinead Carr. Deputy Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Richie Molloy, described Tom as a “man of the people” and a “strong advocate for local democracy”. His fondest memory was of the time Tom left his bed at 3am to return to the election count centre to congratulate him when he was first elected to South Tipperary County Council on the final count.

Cllr Roger Kennedy, the Fianna Fáil whip on Tipperary County Council, said Tom Ambrose was an “iconic figure” in the Fianna Fáil family and the “father figure” behind so many people who entered local and national politics. He was a “guiding light” and “go to figure” within the party.

“He was somebody who was larger than life in every respect...He was able to empathise with people at such a deep level.”

Fine Gael’s Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, who served with Tom for 30 of his 35 years as a county councillor, paid tribute to his “kindness, decency and honesty”. “I valued his advice, encouragement and sincerity as well as being a bit of a rogue at times.” In the days before mobile phones, he recalled approaching Tom before a council meeting after realising their parties hadn’t enough councillors in the chamber to pass an important vote on the authority’s finances. They were awaiting the arrival of four councillors and Tom, the Fianna Fáil whip, said to leave it with him. He stood up and did a filibuster speech until the tardy councillors arrived.

“He mentioned Wordsworth, Shakespeare, Euphrates and Cicero as well as other renowned Greek and Latin scholars. We weren’t just limited to two minutes at that time. As it happened, it all worked out. I remember saying to Ned O’Connor afterwards: ‘What the hell was he talking about’. Ned replied: ‘I don’t know, but he was damn good’. Tom was one of life’s gentlemen. We won’t see his like again,” the Golden councillor concluded.

Former TD Seamus Healy of the Workers & Unemployment Action Group (WUAG), said he and Tom held “diametrically opposed” views on politics but they always respected each others’ opinions and were personally friendly. He would always remember the compassion and support Tom showed him when his late wife Mary died and the good wishes Tom sent him the night before his triple bypass operation.

WUAG Cllr Pat English spoke of the support and help he received from Tom when he was first elected to the county council while Senator Garret Ahearn recalled the great friendship his mother, the late Fine Gael TD Theresa Ahearn, had with Tom and the huge respect he garnered from politicians in other parties.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who departed Fianna Fáil a decade ago, remembered how Tom tried to “build bridges” within Fianna Fáil locally at that time by contacting party headquarters.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath was one of several who highlighted Tom’s great joy and pride in seeing his daughter Siobhán succeed him in politics and emulate his achievements in becoming Mayor of Clonmel and county council chairperson.

Ned O’Connor remembered Tom as a “formidable advocate” for whatever he believed in but no matter how difficult an argument you had with him he never continued it outside the council chamber.

“He always struck me as a great leader both inside and outside the chamber; not in an aggressive way. He had that ability to bring people along with him. He could also be very mischievous. He would enjoy when the banter started but it always started and ended with banter. It never went any further. He was very kind and helpful to me on many occasions and I am very grateful to him for that.”

Tributes were also paid to Tom’s reputation as a teacher at Clonmel’s CBS High School. Seamus Healy along with Cllrs Michael Murphy and Niall Dennehy were taught by him and all were united in their praise of his legacy as a teacher. Cllr Murphy described him as an “educator par excellence” while Mr Healy said he was a “gifted teacher” who made his subjects attractive to students.

His pride in his native Limerick and adopted county Tipperary was also noted. Cllr English suggested Tom probably asked St Peter at the pearly gates to arrange last Saturday’s draw result between the Tipperary and Limerick hurling teams. “He was forever a diplomat.”