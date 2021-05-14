Gardaí found man in possession of cocaine at Tipperary hotel

Judge Terence Finn has fined a man €500 for the unlawful possession of cocaine at a hotel in Tipperary.

Oliver Lynch of Fergus, Coachford, Cork was before Clonmel District Court for contravening Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a Tipperary hotel on September 2, 2019.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant was arrested for public order offences. Gardaí searched him and located a small plastic bag of cocaine. She added that he has 12 previous convictions, seven of which were under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client returned from Australia after testicular cancer.

His client got depressed and turned to drink and drugs.

His client has gotten help for his addiction and has completed a 10-week therapy course.

The solicitor added that his client has secured work in the United Kingdom.