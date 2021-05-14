Tipperary man was using cannabis for pain relief, defence solicitor tells district court

A Tipperary man was using cannabis for pain relief, defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes told Clonmel District Court.

James Lawlor of 11 Slievenamon Close, Fethard, Tipperary was before the court for a Section 3 unlawful possession of cannabis offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said April 30, 2020, at approximately 5.30pm gardaí executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the defendant’s home.

The defendant, whose family were present at the time, volunteered a small quantity of the substance.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has convictions for public order and road traffic offences.

Judge Terence Finn marked the facts of the case proven and taken into consideration, noting that the conviction would be formally recorded.