Tipperary man fined for failing to meet his obligations under the Sex Offenders Act

A man has been fined €300 for failing to meet his obligations under the Sex Offenders Act.

Colm Roche of 29 Coolens Close, Clonmel, as a person to whom Part 2 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001 applied, failed to notify gardaí of a change in his address.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that on February 8, 2021, the defendant was not present when gardaí called to his address for a monitoring check-in. Gardaí made enquiries and identified his new address.

The defendant, who has several convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act, gave a voluntary caution statement on February 14.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client had moved out three weeks prior after having a difference of opinion with the householder and was no longer welcome to stay there.

The solicitor added that his client didn’t try to conceal the move to another address in Clonmel.