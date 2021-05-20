Sex Offenders Act: Tipperary man failed to notify gardaí of address change

Judge Terence Finn fined a man €150 at a sitting of Clonmel District Court for contravening the Sex Offenders Act.

Michael Ahearne with an address of 37 Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel, as a person to whom Part 2 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001 applied, failed to notify gardaí of a change in his address on a date unknown between June 10 and June 17, 2019.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that the issue was rectified in January 2020, and that the defendant has apologised for what happened and said it was not a deliberate act.