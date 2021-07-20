Start date for new garda barracks in Clonmel - Cllr Siobhan Ambrose

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose
Clonmel based Cllr Siobhán Ambrose called on Tipperary County Council to write to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, requesting a commencement date for the construction of the new garda station in Kickham Barracks, Clonmel.
Part 9 planning approval was granted for this new garda station back in March, stated Cllr Ambrose.
Management replied: “subject to Council approval the motion will be forwarded to the Minister for Justice for comment and or a response.”
