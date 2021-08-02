APPEAL: 'Sum of money handed into Clonmel Garda Station by a good Samaritan...'

URGENT APPEAL
A sum of money was handed into Clonmel Garda Station on July 27 by a good Samaritan who found it in the town centre.
If you or someone you know has lost a quantity of money in Clonmel Town please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640 as gardai are anxious to get the money back to its rightful owner.
More News
