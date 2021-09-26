Clonmel World of Music delighted to host upcoming gig, Bird on the Wire: the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Bird on the Wire: the Songs of Leonard Cohen, in Hotel Minella, Clonmel, on Tuesday, December 28, at 8pm
Clonmel World of Music is delighted to announce that its next upcoming gig is Bird on the Wire: the Songs of Leonard Cohen, in Hotel Minella, Clonmel, on Tuesday, December 28, at 8pm.
Doors open at 7pm. This is a collective of outstanding musicians interpreting the music of one of the greatest songwriters of our time.
Bird on the Wire has already received rave reviews and will be touring extensivelly across the UK and Ireland in 2021. The show last visited Clonmel in December 2019, and wowed a huge crowd in Hotel Minella. Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, along with their merry band, will celebrate many of Cohen’s best-loved life works.
They lead a masterful collective including Will Merrigan on bass, Dave Clancy on keys, Beoga legend, Eamon Murray on drums, together with strings and brass sections. Pauline Scanlon galvanized the Irish music scene with her stunning debut album, Red Colour Sun, over ten years ago.
As a solo artist and as a member of vocal duo LUMIERE, Scanlon has entranced audiences the world over with her distinctly delicate intensity. Pauline has performed and recorded with a wide range of artists including Damien Dempsey, Sinéad O’Connor, John Spillane and is a member of several high profile groups including Donal Lunny’s Atlantic Arc Orchestra. Scanlon released her latest album Gossamer in 2016 to critical acclaim.
The Whileaways are three powerful forces in Irish roots music, Noelie McDonnell, Noriana Kennedy and Nicola Joyce combine to create a beguiling tapestry of harmonies, tradition and beautifully crafted original songs. It's a big coup to get this amazing show in Clonmel. Tickets €33.50. Tel: 052 6122388

