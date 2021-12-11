Christmas Exhibition at South Tipperary Arts Centre

Free on weekdays from 10am to 5pm in the Main Gallery
Christmas Group Show 2021 - Work by Cormac Boydell, John Davies, Ita Freeney, Annie Hogg, Phillipa Kennedy, Eileen Singleton
Image: Ita Freeney, Across the Estuary, oil on linen, 40x50cm (courtesy of the artist)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.