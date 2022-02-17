Search

17 Feb 2022

Clonmel World of Music to host The Remedy Club in Raheen House Hotel

Americana: Raheen House Hotel welcomes one of the best Irish duos on March 3

Clonmel World of Music to host The Remedy Club in Raheen House Hotel

Clonmel World Music presents The Remedy Club on March 3 at 9pm

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

17 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Clonmel World Music is delighted to present one of the best Irish duos on the live music scene, who are very much in demand at the moment.


The Remedy Club is widely, and rightfully, considered as one of the best Americana bands in Ireland.
So far this year they have played the famous Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Temple Bar Tradfest and they are opening the Kilkenny Rhythm & Roots Festival in May.


The Remedy Club, an Americana/Roots duo based in Wexford, Ireland comprising KJ McEvoy and singer Aileen Mythen have been described as ‘Ireland’s best kept musical secret’  by Hotpress journalist Jackie Hayden who also described their music as “a marriage of folk and country with a hint of the blues with delicious harmonies and nimble guitar playing’’.

Their critically acclaimed album True Hand True Heart  has been gaining them a lot of new fans around the globe.


The album was recorded in Room and Board studios, Nashville and produced by five - time Grammy award winner Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams).  


It hosts an array of Nashville based stalwarts including Lex Price on bass (Neko Case, KD Lang), Lynn Williams on drums (The Wallflowers, Delbert McClinton) and multi-instrumentalist and Rodney Crowell’s go to musician, Rory Hoffman. 

The album has been receiving wonderful reviews across the board including being chosen as album of the week on RTE Radio One and Hotpress magazine including the album in their top 10 folk albums of 2020.


Doors for the gig at Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, will open at 8pm on Thursday, March 3. There will be no support act, and The Remedy Club will start at 9pm prompt. Tickets are available on clonmelworldmusic.com, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media