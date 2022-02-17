Clonmel World of Music to host The Remedy Club in Raheen House Hotel

Clonmel World Music is delighted to present one of the best Irish duos on the live music scene, who are very much in demand at the moment.



The Remedy Club is widely, and rightfully, considered as one of the best Americana bands in Ireland.

So far this year they have played the famous Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Temple Bar Tradfest and they are opening the Kilkenny Rhythm & Roots Festival in May.



The Remedy Club, an Americana/Roots duo based in Wexford, Ireland comprising KJ McEvoy and singer Aileen Mythen have been described as ‘Ireland’s best kept musical secret’ by Hotpress journalist Jackie Hayden who also described their music as “a marriage of folk and country with a hint of the blues with delicious harmonies and nimble guitar playing’’.

Their critically acclaimed album True Hand True Heart has been gaining them a lot of new fans around the globe.



The album was recorded in Room and Board studios, Nashville and produced by five - time Grammy award winner Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams).



It hosts an array of Nashville based stalwarts including Lex Price on bass (Neko Case, KD Lang), Lynn Williams on drums (The Wallflowers, Delbert McClinton) and multi-instrumentalist and Rodney Crowell’s go to musician, Rory Hoffman.

The album has been receiving wonderful reviews across the board including being chosen as album of the week on RTE Radio One and Hotpress magazine including the album in their top 10 folk albums of 2020.



Doors for the gig at Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, will open at 8pm on Thursday, March 3. There will be no support act, and The Remedy Club will start at 9pm prompt. Tickets are available on clonmelworldmusic.com, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.