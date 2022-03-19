Search

Clonmel gardaí trying to reunite stolen property with owners

The recovered stolen property. Picture courtesy of Tipperary Garda Facebook page

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

19 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Gardaí are looking for the owner or owners of a number of items possibly stolen from a parked vehicle or vehicles in the Clonmel or Carrick on Suir areas sometime between March 14 and 16. 
The recovered property includes: a set of rosary beads, a miniature souvenir bell with "Austria" stickerm Garmin Sat-Nav with dash mount, home location appears to be Dungarvan Road. Also found were Clonmel "Ultimate Speed" mini- air-compressor with charger lead and attachments, a "Twenty" make bicycle brake caliper, Weltec Engineering hi-viz vest "Onsite and a 3m measuring tape.
Anyone with information on the ownership of this property should contact Clonmel Garda Station (052) 6177640. 

