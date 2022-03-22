Spraoi street arts company 'PRISM' at Kickham Barracks, Clonmel

Book now at: https://www.junctionfestival. com/product/prism
Tipperary County Council presents the award winning Spraoi street arts company with PRISM at Kickham Barracks, Clonmel, April 8, 9 and 10.
This In The Open I Faoin Spéir production supported by The Arts Council includes the (Hunchback) Choir and the Cronin Dance Academy ensemble.
PRISM is a unique performance structure housing live dance, music and contemporary circus performances. PRISM illuminated will transform the old parade-ground at Kickham Barracks into an imaginative space where audience and performers intertwine for an exceptional experience.
PRISM celebrates colours combining to create altered, united, light and human capacity to adjust our perceptions of what we are experiencing.
This PRISM performance is unique to Clonmel. It incorporates original music, dance, live band, choir, aerial dance and spoken-word content.
In the Open | Faoin Spéir is an Arts Council funded programme developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis which will see a variety of outdoor arts events taking place in public spaces around Ireland.
This programme for Clonmel is led by Tipperary County Council with local arts partners Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and South Tipperary Arts Centre, as well as local and regional artists, musicians, dancers and theatre-makers.
