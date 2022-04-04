County athletics road titles for Dundrum and Clonmel

Dundrum was the venue last Sunday week for the County Junior and Senior Road Championships.



Conditions were Mediterranean type weather as warm sunshine, and no breeze greeted the athletes in the village. In such beautiful weather it was great to see all athletes wearing their Club colours.



The Junior 3k race for both Men and Women got underway shortly after 12.15pm. Right from the start two athletes shared the pace and they were Aaron Moore of Moyne and Muireann Duffy of Clonmel as they exited out of the village on the first lap. When they came back into view with a mile to, these two athletes were still at the front of affairs.



Then with about 600m to go Muireann increased the pace to come home a worthy and convincing County Junior Champion in a very good time of 9 mins 54 secs. Then we had Aaron Moore withstanding a very strong challenge from Cian Flaherty of Clonmel to win the County Junior Men’s title in 9 mins 51 secs with Cian winning the Silver 1 sec adrift, brilliant running.



Then we had Michael O’Mahoney of Moyne going clear on the last lap to win the bronze medal in 10 mins 9 secs. For the record Ross McCarthy of Clonmel was 4th in 10:23 with Tadhg Quinn of Clonmel 5th in 10:24. The Clonmel team of Cian, Ross and Tadhg won the inter Club title and gold medals.



Back to the Junior women and here Clonmel had the clean sweep with Laura Cooney winning the silver in 10 :50 and Emma Murray winning the bronze medal in 10:54. These three women, Muireann, Laura and Emma won the inter Club title and gold medals with their clubmates Ruby Carroll 4th in 11:22, Celine Durand 5th in 11:54 and Eimear Heafey 7th in 13:06 winning the Inter Club silver medals.



The Senior women’s 5k (1 lap) and the Senior men’s 10K (2 laps) was the next event and here we had athletes from eight clubs with most clubs having athletes in both races competing.



In the women’s 5k race Dymphna Ryan the pre-race favourite went to the front and immediately set a strong pace that soon saw her open a good lead as they left the village. Dymphna who is running very well at the moment and was recently crowned Munster Senior Road Champion, made every stride a winning one as she maintained that strong pace in such warm conditions. As she came back into view with 400m to go Dymphna was well clear and kept that strong tempo going to come home a very worthy and convincing Champion in 16 mins 48 secs, brilliant performance.



Then inside the final 2k Angela McCann made her move and kept that strong effort going to win the County Senior silver medal in 18 mins 22 secs with her club mate Maire Claire McCarthy, the County Novice Champion, winning bronze in 18 mins 45 secs.



For the record Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes was 4th in 19:11 with Sharon Cantwell of Moyne 5th in 19:17 and Aisling Ryan of Dundrum, the County Intermediate Champion, 6th in 19:41. In the Inter Club event Clonmel with two in the top three and with Anne Marie Halpin finishing 8th in 20:10, won the gold medals.



The Dundrum trio of Dymphna, Aisling and Mary Keane 10th in 20:38 won the silver. The Thurles Crokes team of Madeline, Eileen McCullough 7th in 19:54 and Laura Burke Carey 20th in 22:28 won the bronze medals.



The Dundrum team of Claire Walsh, Karen Coughlan and Catherine Fogarty won the gold medals in the B section.



The Clonmel team of Nicola Maunsell. Michelle Doherty and Jennifer Quinlan won the silver medals while the Dundrum team of Laura McCarthy Armstrong, Mairead Julian and Niamh Cleary won the bronze medals. Everyone in the County is delighted to see Madeline Loughnane back competing again after such a lengthy layoff due to injury.



The men’s race over two laps was fast from the start as the early leaders Evan Fitzgerald of Clonmel and Kevin Moore of Dundrum set a strong pace that soon saw them going clear of the chasing pack inside the 1km. These two athletes matched stride for stride with the lead changing hands throughout the first lap.



Then as they came back into view Kevin was leading with Evan on his shoulder as they went through 5k in 15:40, brilliant running in such warm conditions.



They were still together as they left the village on the final lap. Then with about a mile to go both athletes were testing one another with surges but to no avail. Then with about 600m to go Evan put in a sustained effort and slowly opened a lead on Kevin but there was still very little between them with 200m to go.



But tried as he might Kevin could not get back on level terms with Even winning close to the finishing line in 31 mins 19 secs with Kevin 3 secs adrift. Two brilliant performances by two talented athletes, with Evan crowned County Senior Champion pushed all the way by former Champion Kevin Moore.

Looking back over the record I see that Evan’s father, John won the first of his 7th County Senior 10k titles in 1982, forty years ago while he was second in the other 5 Senior 10k Championships, the apple does not fall …



Back to the race and the race for the bronze medal was settled inside the first 5k as Paul Minogue of Clonmel went clear of the chasing pack on the fist lap and maintained that strong effort all the way to finish 3rd in 32 mins 29 secs.



For the record Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo was 4th in 32:51 with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes 5th in 33:21 and Ben Coughlan of Mooreabbey Milers 6th in 33:22. It was great to see five clubs’ colours in the top six finishers.



In the Club event Clonmel were crowned County Senior Champions with their team of Evan, Paul, Conor Fleming 11th in 36:47 and Dermot Logue 13th in 37:25, thus winning back the Cup last won in 2016, also in Dundrum.

The Dundrum team of Kevin, Martin Keane 9th in 35:31, Eamon Morrissey 10th in 36:34 and Michael Ryan 22nd in 40:10 won the silver medals. The Mooreabbey Milers team of Ben, Thomas Mulcahy 12th in 37:06, Willie O Donoghue 15th in 37:47 and Damien Holian 21st in 40:02. The Clonmel team of Eelco Beckers, Mark Kehir and Michael McNamara won the gold medals in the B Section. The Mooreabbey Milers team of Gerard Hanley, Jason Collins and Dariusz Gazdowicz won the silver medals.

The Dundrum team of Ruaidhri Devitt, Jim Halley and Paudie Coen won the bronze medals.

The County Chairman, Owen Fanning, thanks all the Clubs for supporting these Championships, he also thanks Dundrum for promoting two very good events.