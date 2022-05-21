Search

21 May 2022

St Mary's Choral Society Clonmel to stage The Full Monty

Date for your diary: White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel next October 8 - 15

St Mary's Choral Society Clonmel to stage The Full Monty

The production will be directed by Des Henn, making his third directorial appearance with St. Mary's Choral Society

21 May 2022 3:00 PM

Six weeks before opening night, back in March 2020, due to the global pandemic that was Covid, St. Mary's Choral Society Clonmel were in the dreadful position of having to postpone indefinitely its production of The Full Monty which had been due to open on 25th April.

Now, just over two years later, the society is delighted to announce that The Full Monty will finally take to the stage of the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel next October from 8th to 15th.


The production will be directed by Des Henn, making his third directorial appearance with St. Mary's Choral Society, his previous productions being All Shook Up in 2019 and Grease in 2018 which won the AIMS 2nd Place Best Overall Show award.

Having worked with Cecillian Musical Society Limerick, Tipperary Musical Society and Limerick Musical Society, whose 2015 production of The Witches of Eastwick won the AIMS Best Overall Show Award, Des was delighted to join the family of St. Mary's Choral Society and was nominated for the Best Director award from AIMS for his work on Grease.


Musical Director for The Full Monty is Mary Rose McNally, who is also director of our choir and well known throughout Ireland for her work with numerous musical societies. Mary Rose has been nominated seven times by AIMS , winning two Best Chorus awards and three Best Musical Director awards with Thurles and Roscrea musical societies.

She was recently Musical Director for Tipperary Musical Society's hugely successful production of Fiddler on the Roof and also for Thurles Musical Society's concert production The Heat in On.

Barbara Meany also makes a welcome return to Clonmel as choreographer, having also previously worked on All Shook Up in 2019 and Grease in 2018, for which she was nominated for the AIMS Best Choreopraphy Award. Barbara has worked with Cecillian Musical Society (Limerick), Limerick Musical Society and Tipperary Musical Society.


The Full Monty is based on the cult hit film of the same name and is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.


Tickets will go on sale in late August/early September. Watch our Facebook and Instagram pages for details of booking and cast.

