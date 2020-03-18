Irish Water issue statement due to arising Covid-19 challenges

The Irish Water Crisis Management Team has been meeting over the past number of weeks to prepare for and deal with any issues arising from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Irish Water’s aim is to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and to secure the consistent quality and supply of drinking water and to maintain wastewater services on the public network.

Irish Water is following HSE, Department of Health and Government guidance for the existing situation and we are continually monitoring developments. Irish Water is also following advice and updates from the European Centre on Disease Control and the World Health Organisation.

Irish Water is in regular contact with Local Authorities and other partners to ensure that sufficient chemicals for water and wastewater treatment are and will continue to be available so as the operation can continue to safely work.

Irish Water is asking the public, both householders and businesses to help us in maintaining vital water and wastewater services by conserving water where possible. In particular, we are asking non-domestic customers to turn off all non-essential water in buildings which are not going to be in use for a period of time, including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals.









