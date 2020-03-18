CORONAVIRUS: 'Allay the fears and concerns of ordinary Tipperary citizens'

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has called for measures to “allay the fears and concerns of ordinary citizens” during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

He said that in the face of the unprecedented public health emergency brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is vital that workers, families and businesses are given all the support they need at this time.

Deputy Browne has called for measures to be put in place to help businesses who have to close during the coronavirus pandemic, and he said rents and rates must be looked at by the councils.

"There is huge uncertainty in society at present,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

"Those who have had the misfortune of losing their jobs, those that have had their hours cut and those that have been forced out of employment to care for children must be supported, and whilst changes that have been announced to the social welfare system are welcome, other changes may be required in the time ahead to ensure that economic hardship is averted.”

He said families and workers must also be protected from rent increases and evictions, and that no family should be put under pressure to pay mortgages or rents either in private or local authority houses. “A mortgage holiday should also be provided for by all banks, in addition to a suspension of utility disconnections by all providers,” Deputy Browne continued.

"The childcare needs of frontline healthcare workers, who are the source of much pride in our communities at this time, must be met as a matter of urgency. Government needs to work closely with workers and the childcare sector to find a solution for them very quickly.

"Childcare providers and workers must also be supported through this period of emergency closure and a package of measures including income supports must be clearly outlined as a matter of priority. Other businesses such as the hospitality and retail sectors also need urgent interventions, including a deferral of VAT payments.”

Deputy Browne added that measures are essential to ensuring that “nobody is made homeless, nobody will go hungry and nobody will have their utilities cut off.”