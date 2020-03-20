ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH: Epic coronavirus hurling challenge from Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Epic coronavirus hurling challenge launched by Tipperary duo. Credit: The 2 Johnnies Facebook

Epic coronavirus hurling challenge launched by Tipperary duo. Credit: The 2 Johnnies Facebook

Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies have started an epic hurling challenge to "keep people active and keep the aul brain going" amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

All you need is a ladder, a hurl and sliotar. 

Check out the challenge in the video below, take it on and send your videos to dylan.white@iconicnnews.ie to feature on TipperaryLive.ie

View this post on Instagram

Young and old, keep active while isolating. Today’s challenge, the Ladder of Doom! No edits. . #createdontcontaminate

A post shared by The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) on