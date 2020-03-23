An Post are giving every household in Ireland a free postcard to send to a loved one

An Post is giving every household free postcards to send to family and friends across the country during Covid-19.

These free-of-charge post cards aim to keep people connected in the weeks ahead as more people socially isolate and become cocooned.

5,000,000 postage-paid postcards have been produced by An Post to enable people of all ages to post a message of love and support to special people in their lives.

Two specially-designed postcards, with postage-paid to anywhere in Ireland, will be delivered to Ireland’s 1.8 million households over the coming week, and additional cards will be available at local post offices.

An Post CEO, David McRedmond urged people to “write to your grand-parents or older relatives and friends who are self-isolating; write to someone who is living alone or who could do with a boost."

McRedmond continues to state that you can “send a note to your cousins or friends. Let them know you’re thinking of them. Send thanks to our outstanding healthcare and all those working so hard to get us through the crisis. Then pop the postcards in the postbox when you’re out for a walk – there’s no need for a stamp. The postmen and postwomen of Ireland will deliver your message free-of-charge to your loved ones."