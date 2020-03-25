CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Road Safety Authority statement on Tipperary driver theory testing

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has been informed by the provider of the driver theory test that the service is being suspended in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Prometric has advised the RSA that, as a result of Covid-19, it is no longer in a position to provide a normal level of staffing that maintains the integrity of the service while adhering to HSE guidelines on social distancing.

The suspension takes effect as and from this Wednesday, March 25, and will be subject to ongoing review.

Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled up to April 19 will be contacted about rescheduling free of charge when the service resumes. Updates around the re-starting of tests will be published on www.theorytest.ie.

Prometric has advised that it will continue to provide a service in emergency cases and arrangements for this will also be published on the website.