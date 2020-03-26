Temporary mortuary services are to be set up to facilitate the surge in Covid-19 deaths

Temporary mortuary services are expected to be erected in Ireland in the coming days due to Covid-19.

Elizabeth Canavan made the announcement this morning stating that this is a sensitive issue and that the state will attempt to navigate this sector delicately and with professionalism.

A surge in both confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths are expected to ravish the nation in the coming weeks. It is this knowledge that evoked a response from officials as funeral guidelines and mortuary availability will hinder the ability of funeral directors in the coming weeks.

Canavan continued to state that "a group of senior officials across government and relevant agencies are working together on this matter and is guided and informed by the need for compassion and care for families who will be affected.”

Canavan stated that as a country "we are still largely in the preparation phase, getting the country ready and putting the infrastructure in place, in particular the medical infrastructure to deal with the surge when it comes."

Temporary mortuary services are currently being used in Covid-19 hot zones such as Italy and Spain.