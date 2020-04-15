Horse Racing Ireland helps to Feed the Heroes with online auction

An online auction of racing items and memorabilia donated by the Irish racing and breeding industry, has helped raise €50,000 for the Feed The Heroes organisation.



The auction, promoted and managed by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), raised €31,158 for Feed The Heroes, a not-for-profit voluntary organisation set up to fundraise to feed frontline hospital and emergency workers dealing with the Covid-19 health emergency.



A Horse Racing Ireland donation helped make the final total of €50,000.



The top lot was a Tiger Roll Aintree Grand National saddle cloth signed by Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott, which raised €4,100.



The 36 auction lots included a Galway Festival course walk with Ruby Walsh, corporate hospitality at Longines Irish Champions Weekend, signed Al Boum Photo silks and a yard visit to Ger Lyons.



Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, commented: “I would like to thank everyone for donating so generously. It is really heartening to see how the Irish racing and breeding industry has come together to support our online auction to raise money for Feed The Heroes. In these uncertain and worrying times, it’s brilliant to see such positivity and unity by everyone to support the amazing work of the frontline staff. Horse Racing Ireland is delighted to top up the money raised to €50,000 and we hope this donation can, in some small way, give practical support to all the nurses, doctors and carers on the Covid-19 frontline to whom we are eternally grateful.”