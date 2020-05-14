Covid-19: No new cases in Tipperary according to latest figures

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday night.

The total number of cases in Tipperary is 524, or 2.26 percent of the total cases nationally.

There were an additional 10 deaths in the country according to the HPSC, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,497 in Ireland.

Wednesday's figures also showed there were an additional 159 new confirmed cases nationally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,401.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”