Covid-19 update: 524 cases confirmed in Tipperary

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary has remained at 524 according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on May 14.

At Thursday’s briefing, the HPSC confirmed that a further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,506.

There were also a further 426 cases of Covid-19 reported bringing the total of confirmed cases to 23,827 nationally.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday, May 12 revealed that:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “All indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and have given further advice to Government. We still want to see progress over the coming days. We need to continue our physical distancing and hygiene measures if we are to continue to suppress the spread of the disease.”