What are the changes for Phase 2 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions on June 8

These are the updated measures are part of the second phase of lifting the public health restrictions due to Covid-19 and are currently due to come into force on June 8. They come into effect on top of the measures in Phase 1.

Stay Local

You may travel within your own county, and up to 20 kilometres from your home if crossing county boundaries.

Meeting other people: You may meet up to 6 people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings. Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place

Shops

All retail is reopening. Shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in your community.

Work from home: It is more important than ever to work from home where possible.

Transport

Walk or cycle if you can. Only use public transport if you absolutely need to. Public transport capacity is limited because of social distancing requirements.

Community Health

It is recommenced that face coverings be worn in public places, such as shops, and on public transport You may meet up to six people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings. Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place. If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable be extra vigilant. Up to 25 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services.

Children

Outdoor summer camps may operate for post-primary children.

Playgrounds and commercially-serviced outdoor amenities may reopen.

Economic activity and work

The Return to Work Safely Protocol is the operative guide for employers and employees.

Working from home must continue wherever possible.

Marts may open where social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.

Retail, services and commercial activity

All retail outlets may open. Opening times and modes of operation may vary. Please co-operate with store staff and abide by systems put in place for your safety.

Cultural, sporting and social

Groups of up to 15, including trainers and coaches, may return to non-contact outdoor training activity (but not matches) while maintaining social distancing at all times.

Public Libraries will commence reopening.

Behind-closed-door horse and greyhound racing can commence.

Transport and travel

Public Transport

Social distancing means that overall capacity remains extremely restricted. Use public transport only for essential journeys.

Wearing a face covering is recommended.

Avoid peak-time travel.

Walk or Cycle if possible.

International Travel

All non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland should be avoided.

Passengers arriving from overseas are expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate.

Advice for those over 70 or the medically vulnerable

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, please use your judgement to decide how best to apply the following health guidance:

stay home as much as possible

you may welcome small numbers of people to your home, but maintain social distancing

for shopping, please use the times specially allotted by retailers if you are visiting someone who is over 70 or medically vulnerable, please be extra-vigilant