Wearing disposable gloves to combat Covid-19 can give 'false sense of security'

The advice from the Government is not wear disposable gloves instead of washing your hands during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The advice published on the gov.ie website warns that the virus gets on gloves in the same way it gets on your hands and your hands can get contaminated when you take them off.

It adds that disposable gloves are worn in medical settings and 'are not as effective in daily life'.

The advice says starkly that wearing gloves can give you a false sense of security as you might:

- sneeze or cough into the gloves - this creates a new surface for the virus to live on

- contaminate yourself when taking off the gloves or touching surfaces

-not wash your hands as often as you need to and touch your face with contaminated gloves