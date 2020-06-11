Gardaí assist in music events at care homes in Co. Tipperary

As part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19, a lot of different initiatives have been created throughout the country.



The Community Engagement teams in Tipperary have joined forces with local business, musicians and volunteers to attended care homes to entertain some of the residents.

The events see local musicians, sometimes joined on stage by Gardaí, entertaining the residents by playing a set of Irish and International classics for around an hour.

Each event is held with social distancing and the health and wellbeing of the residents as the priority.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said "Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been out supporting everyone in our communities in whatever way we can. This can be anything from deliveries of groceries and medicine, having a chat with people cocooning, and even in some cases our Gardaí in Tipperary have been doing yoga with people. This is fantastic work and it allows us to build on the strong relationships we have with the people we serve. Nobody should think twice about calling us if they need help.

"These music events are just another great way of getting out in the community and hopefully put a few smiles back on faces during this challenging time. I would like to thank our local businesses in assisting for the hiring of the equipment, the volunteers from Age Friendly and The Red Cross for their help, and the musicians who have been giving up their time and putting on the shows. Without all of their help, this would not be possible.”