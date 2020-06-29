WATCH: Emotional scenes as Tipperary woman leaves hospital after beating Covid-19

Rose Mannion, who lives in Lorrha and is originally from Cloghan in Offaly, left Ballinasloe hospital on Friday after recovering from Covid-19.

Rose is a freelance photographer here in south Offaly and north Tipperary.

She had been in hospital since mid-March having spent a long number of weeks in ICU Galway battling Covid-19.

She is now heading to Limerick hospital for rehabilitation and was wished the very best by the hospital staff as she left Ballinasloe earlier today.

Watch the heartwarming clip of her leaving Ballinasloe Hospital and her son's response to staff below: