Tipperary records new case of Covid-19

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary has risen by one to 543, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Tipperary's last reported case of Covid-19 had been June 22.

No new deaths have been reported, with the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland standing at 1,738.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the HPSC had been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,542.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.