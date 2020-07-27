UPDATE: Tipperary records increase in Covid-19 cases

There have been 544 cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The latest Tipperary coronavirus case was confirmed last Friday, July 24 - the first case of Covid-19 in almost three weeks.

There were no new deaths reported to the HPSC on Sunday, following a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

The HPSC had been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 25,881.

