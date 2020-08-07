UPDATE: Increase in Tipperary Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary have increased by one, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

As of Tuesday, Tipperary cases of Covid-19 increased to 546.

As of Wednesday, the HPSC had been notified of 69 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 26,372.

Of the new 69 cases, 37 are men and 31 are women. 65% are under 45 years of age, 39 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and there were two cases of community transmission.

Twenty-two cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, eight in Laois, six in Dublin and 14 are spread across eight other counties including Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford.