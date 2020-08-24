LATEST! Staff await Covid-19 results as Tipperary factory fights to safeguard jobs

Staff at Walsh Mushrooms Golden, Tipperary were retested for Covid-19 on Saturday and are awaiting results, TipperaryLive.ie can confirm.

Early indications suggest there are a only small number of positives relative to the total number tested, a Walsh Mushrooms Golden spokesperson says.

"We are not given direct access to the results, therefore we do not know the exact numbers," the spokesperson says.

"We are working closely with the relevant Government agencies to be able to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. It is important that we get the factory back to full operation as quickly as possible to safeguard the many jobs the site provides and supports in the area."