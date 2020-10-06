Changes to local authority services in Tipperary as a result of level 3 measures

Arising from the government’s decision to implement level 3 restrictions under the Living with Covid19 national framework, it is necessary to limit a number of public services operated by Tipperary County Council as follows:

What services will not be available?

Indoor cultural venues closed

Tipperary Museum

All Libraries will only be available for e-services and call and collect.

Gyms, Swimming Pools/Leisure Centres

Individual training only to apply at the Council operated swimming pools at Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh with protective measures in place.

Access to all Council offices

Direct access to the Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh and Municipal District Offices in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Thurles will be available via the customer service desks and receipts offices only. Motor tax offices in Clonmel and Nenagh will also be open.

While revised customer service arrangements will be in place in each building, customers may experience some delays owing to physical distancing restrictions in place and we would encourage customers to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible. All members of the public are advised to wear face coverings when entering the council buildings.

Information on all Council services can still be accessed on line at www.tipperarycoco.ie and every effort should be made in the first instance to contact the Council by telephone – 0761 06 5000, post or email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie and restrict face to face meetings if at all possible.

In order to keep people safe, please reduce the number of people you meet to a minimum and stay in your own county

More detailed guidance on the availability of all council services can be accessed on the website www.tipperarycoco.ie and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by:-

Post or Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

Email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services are;

Roads - 1890 923 948

Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) - 1890 923 948

Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278