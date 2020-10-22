Tipperary County Council reassures the community about services

Tipperary County Council would like to reassure all citizens during this difficult time that the health and wellbeing of customers, Councillors, employees and their families is of the upmost importance and it is the councils intention to ensure that service provision is maintained at its highest capacity throughout this Level 5 restriction in accordance with relevant

public health advice and standard operating guidelines.



As providers of essential services, Local Authorities are required to serve, lead and represent our communities in the physical, economic and community development of our towns and counties and regardless of the level of Covid-19 related restrictions being applied, this will continue to apply.



With effect from tomorrow Thursday 22nd October, 2020, while our offices will continue to remain open, we would encourage members of the public in the first instance to avail of our services either remotely, on-line www.tipperarycoco.ie - email – customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie - or by telephone 0761 06 5000.



 Motor Tax offices will be closed

 Libraries, Museums and Art centres will be closed;

 Gyms, Swimming Polls and Leisure Centres will be closed;

The following paragraphs provide a summary overview of certain restrictions that will apply to certain services during the current Covid-19 Level 5 Restriction period:



Housing

 Anti-Social Behaviour / Estate Management – Emergency call-

outs only as required;

 Housing Capital Projects / Void Works / Disabled Persons

Grants – Works will continue in line with Government policy for the

Construction sector and relevant Standard Operating Guidance;

 Housing Applications/Allocations – by appointment only where

allocations can proceed safely;

 Maintenance and repairs / Rental Inspections / RAS / Leasing -

Emergency call outs only;

 Homeless/HAP/Traveller/Vulnerable Services & Supports –

Services will continue to be provided by appointment; phone,



Roads and Transportation

 Roads routine maintenance / surface restoration – will continue to operate in line with Government policy for the construction sector; tenance – operating in line with Irish Water protocols;

Environment and Climate Action

 Community Services – on a call out basis;

o Control of Horses

o Control of Dogs



Culture

 Library Services – Online services only;

 Museums / Art Centres / Galleries – Closed;



Finance

 Motor Tax offices will close, however postal, online motor tax , phone and by appointment service will continue to operate;

Municipal Districts

 Gyms / Swimming Pools / Leisure centres will be closed;

 Routine housing maintenance work will be suspended but essential emergency works will continue;

 Site Inspections / house visits / Other Calls – In accordance with

revised standard operating guidelines;