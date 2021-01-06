Latest figures confirm additional 69 cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary

A further 69 cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary were confirmed by the Department of Heath on Tuesday evening.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced an additional 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on January 5. The HPSC also confirmed there has been 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in the country, with 16 of the reported deaths occurring in January.

Of the latest cases 2,550 are men and 2,769 are women while 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 36 years old.

1,931 in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.