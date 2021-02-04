Commercial local radio to receive €2.5m Covid boost through special grant scheme

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland is now accepting applications for funding under a special round of the Sound & Vision Scheme which has been put forward by the government in a bid to help local radio.

The purpose of this special round is to provide support to the independent commercial radio sector to produce programming which will strengthen public awareness and understanding of COVID-19, according to Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry who has welcomed the news.



"Independent commercial radio stations can now apply for amounts ranging from €40,000 up to €100,000 to assist them in communicating to their listeners on COVID-19. Funding is available to cover costs directly related to the achievement of enhanced public awareness and understanding of the COVID-19 health emergency, including costs that support the achievement of these outcomes.

Independent Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry

"The maximum level of funding to be awarded will have regard to the type of service provided. The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 23rd February 2021. Funding awards will be announced as soon as practicable," says Deputy Lowry.



He added that COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the independent commercial radio sector and this additional funding for 2021 further recognises the role that the sector plays in supporting public awareness and understanding of this health crisis and its value as a trusted information source for listeners during the pandemic.